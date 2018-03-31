VAIDS: Nigerian govt reviews pleas for extension as ultimatum expires — Nigeria Today

VAIDS: Nigerian govt reviews pleas for extension as ultimatum expires

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Saturday confirmed that the Federal Government was currently reviewing the requests by the States and Private Sector for an extension of the tax amnesty programme, the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS). The tax amnesty programme, which expired on Saturday, offered a nine-month window of opportunity for […]

VAIDS: Nigerian govt reviews pleas for extension as ultimatum expires

