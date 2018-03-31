Victoria Beckham’s `poverty tourism’ — Nigeria Today

Victoria Beckham’s `poverty tourism’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For Nairobi teenager Emily Juma, it was a dream come true to meet her famous idol, Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice though she was surprised by how ‘simple’ Victoria’s outfit looked: Plain white T-shirt, ripped jeans and wellies.

Compared with her usual high-fashion looks, Victoria Beckham was decidedly dressed down during a recent visit to a slum in Nairobi, Kenya.

What Emily did not know was that it would cost a local worker like Emily’s mother a year’s wages to pay for that ‘simple’ ensemble: total cost £490, thanks to a £90 T-shirt from her eponymous label, £280 jeans and wellies that cost £120 (Approx. UGShs2.5 million).

The former singer, travelled to Nairobi, Kenya to help support two charities; Sport Relief and America’s version of Red Nose Day.

She stayed in a £500-a-night suite at the Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi. The reaction on social media was excoriating, with widespread accusations that she was engaging in ‘poverty tourism’.

