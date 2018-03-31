VIDEO: Dera Val – Follow — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Dera Val – Follow

Dera Val who’s real name is Chidera Valentine makes his introductory appearance with his first official single and Video titled FOLLOW.

DERA VAL, a graduate of All Nations University Koforidua, Ghana is a fast rising Afro Pop and Afro Hip-hop artiste signed under CVals Concepts and Entertainment Company in partnership with KrisNation Company.

FOLLOW is a melodious and groovy song produced, mixed and mastered by MixMagic, and the Video shot by ObiFobies who created an awesome love story.

So go listen, watch, download and share.

Video below:

You can connect with DERA VAL on

Twitter : @Dera_Val

Instagram : @dera_val

Facebook : Dera Val

