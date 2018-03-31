VIDEO: Preye Odede – Oshimiri Atata - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Preye Odede – Oshimiri Atata – 360Nobs.com
VIDEO: Preye Odede – Oshimiri Atata
Gospel music minister Preye Odede has followed the release of the “READY” album with the video for the single “Oshimiri Atata”. “Oshimiri Atata” was released in September 2017 to usher in the “READY” album, which was released in December of the same …
