VIDEO: Wizkid Kiss Tiwa Savage On Stage While Performing “Malo” At GidiFest 2018 — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Wizkid Kiss Tiwa Savage On Stage While Performing “Malo” At GidiFest 2018

It’s not longer a news to you that Tiwa and Wizkid have unarguably dope chemistry when it comes to making music together. The King & Queen was spotted kissing yesterday while on stage performing Malo together, and Mama Jam Jam was blushing so hard at it. Watch video below:- ﻿

The post VIDEO: Wizkid Kiss Tiwa Savage On Stage While Performing “Malo” At GidiFest 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

