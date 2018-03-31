 Voters in Sierra Leone go to polls today for presidential run-off — Nigeria Today
Voters in Sierra Leone go to polls today for presidential run-off

Voters in Sierra Leone flocked to the polls on Saturday to elect new president in a hotly contested run-off vote between opposition leader Julius Maada Bio and ruling party candidate Samura Kamara. Bio, of the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) won a razor-thin victory in the first round of voting on March 7 with […]

