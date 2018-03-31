Voting Begins In Sierra Leone Presidential Runoff Election — Nigeria Today

Voting Begins In Sierra Leone Presidential Runoff Election
Polls have opened in Sierra Leone’s runoff presidential election amid tight security in the country. Voting is peaceful and the turnout is lower than in the first round on 7 March. The vote had been set for Tuesday but was delayed after a ruling party member filed a court challenge alleging irregularities in the first […]
