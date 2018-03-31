Voting Begins In Sierra Leone Presidential Runoff Election — Nigeria Today

Voting Begins In Sierra Leone Presidential Runoff Election

Polls have opened in Sierra Leone’s runoff presidential election amid tight security in the country. Voting is peaceful and the turnout is lower than in the first round on 7 March. The vote had been set for Tuesday but was delayed after a ruling party member filed a court challenge alleging irregularities in the first […]

The post Voting Begins In Sierra Leone Presidential Runoff Election appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

