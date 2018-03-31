 Watch: Chi Ching Ching – Rock Di World (Remix) Music Video - Loud Sound GH (blog) — Nigeria Today
Watch: Chi Ching Ching – Rock Di World (Remix) Music Video – Loud Sound GH (blog)

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment


Watch: Chi Ching Ching – Rock Di World (Remix) Music Video
Chi Ching Ching out with the music video for the remix of 'Rock Di World' featuring Stonebwoy from Ghana, Patoranking from Nigeria and American hype man, Hip Hop promoter and radio personality, Fatman Scoop. By Alfred Aborga On Mar 31, 2018. Jamaican

