West Ham Fans Behaviour May Stop Top Players From Joining The Club- David Moyes — Nigeria Today

West Ham Fans Behaviour May Stop Top Players From Joining The Club- David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes fears top players will be put off joining the club if there is any more crowd trouble at the London Stadium.

The 3-0 defeat at Burnley three weeks ago was marred by pitch invasions, objects thrown and angry protests against the club’s board. Joint-owners David Gold and David Sullivan eventually had to leave their seats for their own safety, with Sullivan struck by a coin.

David Moyes believes his players are now better prepared should there be any more problems in Saturday’s Premier League match at home against relegation rivals Southampton.

West Ham have now added extra security around the stadium in a bid to avoid more trouble which will cost the London taxpayer £60k

He said: “I want this club to appeal to really good international players. I want them to say ‘I want to join West Ham United’. I don’t think what happened against Burnley is going to make those players want to join us. I’m saying we’ve got to show why top players should want to come here. If you’re a player, you want to come to a club where the supporters are right behind the team. You don’t want to come somewhere where they’re not.

“So I wanted to reassure our players by saying if anything happens again here’s how we should react and what we should do. It’s important we don’t capitulate if we go 1-0 down, although against Burnley there were mitigating circumstances.”

