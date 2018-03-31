DP Ruto all out to win regions for 2022 presidential bid - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

DP Ruto all out to win regions for 2022 presidential bid – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
DP Ruto all out to win regions for 2022 presidential bid
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto is warmly received in West Pokot during the Chesta Teachers Training College graduation ceremony on March 23, 2018. PHOTO | REBECCA NDUKU | DPPS. In Summary. National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, a Ruto ally, said …
I will be back with a bang before end of the year, says Ruto
Why a Ruto – Kalonzo ticket will carry the day in 2022
Western MPs reveal how they are being used after meeting DP Ruto
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!