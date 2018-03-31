 What CAN told Gov. Ugwuanyi in Enugu — Nigeria Today
What CAN told Gov. Ugwuanyi in Enugu

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In what could be described as the mother of all endorsements, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Enugu State Chapter, in a recent mega prayer rally tagged “Enugu State is in the Hands of God,” prayed for the re-election of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019, in appreciation of his good works and commitment to God. […]

What CAN told Gov. Ugwuanyi in Enugu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

