When my love can turn to hate – Papa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

When my love can turn to hate – Papa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
When my love can turn to hate – Papa
Vanguard
Budding Nigerian singer and model, Papa, has many things that are unique about her. First, at the mention of her name, one expects to see a guy, probably with dreadlocks and some bristling muscles, but Papa is a girl, a beautiful and sexy one at that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!