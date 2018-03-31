 When Naomi met Muhammadu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

When Naomi met Muhammadu

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toks David, Lagos

For a man allegedly reticent about shaking female hands, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari seemed pretty relaxed and in great spirits when he got handy with international fashion model and icon Naomi Campbell on Friday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The set of images in question captured Ms. Campbell, President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode,  APC national leader Bola Tinubu, and other high officials on a tour of Eko Atlantic, the planned international commerce city under construction on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean.

Noami, said to be in Nigeria for the Arise Fashion Week, also happened to be on site when her crew met with the President’s.

The ensuing photographs, posted all over social media, with accompanying Tweets from Naomi, The Presidency and the Governor of Lagos, soon became the talk of the weekend, putting a glamorous cap on The President’s high profile two-day visit to Lagos – which began with the launch of a model bus terminal and ended in style with a handshake with one of the world’s biggest fashion models.

The post When Naomi met Muhammadu appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.