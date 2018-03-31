 “When the time is right, I will take the step” – Sean Tizzle talks Marriage & Being a Father — Nigeria Today
“When the time is right, I will take the step” – Sean Tizzle talks Marriage & Being a Father

In a recent chat with Punch’s Saturday Beats, Nigerian musician Sean Tizzle talks about his plans concerning marriage, how the birth of his daughter, Ayomide, has changed his life and more. Read excerpts from the interview below: On marriage: For me, marriage is not about money or age. I have to take my time; it is […]

