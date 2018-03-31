Why I disappeared from music scene after releasing my 'I Wan Finish Timaya' song —Nico Gravity - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Why I disappeared from music scene after releasing my ‘I Wan Finish Timaya’ song —Nico Gravity – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why I disappeared from music scene after releasing my 'I Wan Finish Timaya' song —Nico Gravity
Vanguard
Remember “I Wan Finish Timaya?” The controversial song that launched Paul Nnamdi Okpara popularly known as Nico Gravity into the mainstream Nigerian music scene. The ghetto singer disappeared into thin air, after releasing the song in 2009. But the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!