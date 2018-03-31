Why Sunflower Oil? — Nigeria Today

Why Sunflower Oil?

Sunflower oil is type of oil with non-volatile properties that is extracted from sunflowers. Sunflowers are popular flowers used mostly for aesthetic purposes but most people do not realize that they are a great source of healthy vegetable oil. Here are some important benefits of sunflower oil.

Lowers Cholesterol

Sunflower oil has a healthy balance of fatty acids and linoleic acid (an omega-6 fatty acid) which is very good for the body. Although omega-6 fatty acids are tagged as “bad” cholesterol most times, they are still essential to the body. Sunflower oil’s ability to find a balance between good and bad cholesterol makes it unique compared to other oils. It also doesn’t contain saturated fats which gives it the ability to reduce the overall cholesterol in the body.

Immune System

Its high vitamin E content makes it act as a natural antioxidant for the body. As such it’s been directly connected to preventing heart disease and boosting the immune system.

Skin Care

Also because of its vitamin E, the oil is directly related with improving skin health and regenerating cells. This translates that the skin is better protected against damage from the sun, as well as the natural degradation of age that occurs when free radicals are present in the body. Vitamin E also neutralizes free radicals, keeping them from destroying or damaging healthy cells.

Boosts Energy

Saturated fats tend to make the body feel weak, while unsaturated fats– which sunflower oil has an abundance of—keeps the body feeling energized.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

