Wizkid, 2face Idibia shut down 2018 Gidi Culture Festival - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 Wizkid, 2face Idibia shut down 2018 Gidi Culture Festival
Wizkid, 2face Idibia shut down 2018 Gidi Culture Festival – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment


Wizkid, 2face Idibia shut down 2018 Gidi Culture Festival
The event which took place on March 30, 2018 at the Hard Rock Café beachfront was headlined by superstar Wizkid and living legend 2Baba. Published: 2 minutes ago; Joey Akan. Print; eMail · Wizkid joins Tiwa Savage while she performs at the Gidi culture

