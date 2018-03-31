Woman Arrested For Using "Rented" Children To Beg For Arms In Edo State - Photos — Nigeria Today

Woman Arrested For Using "Rented" Children To Beg For Arms In Edo State – Photos
The Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has arrested one Chinyere Blessing, from Enugu state who uses rented children to beg for money. Reports on Thursday revealed that the attention of the Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs was drawn to a woman at Ring Road in the centre of Benin City, who is in the habit of using what she claimed to be her children, a set of triplet, to beg for money.
Immediately, she was arrested and brought to the office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and upon searching her, a total of ₦104,240 was recovered from her. Upon further investigation by the police of Family Unit, State CID, and after obtaining a full confession from the ring leader, the real mothers of two of the children were found and arrested at their hotel room in Benin City.
They have all confessed to the crime and admitted to this being their fourth trip to Benin for their illicit business.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!