Woman burns granddaughter's fingers over noodles - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Woman burns granddaughter’s fingers over noodles – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Woman burns granddaughter's fingers over noodles
The Punch
A yet-to-be identified woman has reportedly been arrested by the police in Edo State for allegedly inflicting grievous injury on her granddaughter over a meal of noodles. The incident was said to have occurred in Benin, the state capital. But the …
Garden Women's Network canvasses for more women in technology
Neha Dawar stands in solidarity with the abused through her fashion
Dad-of-three who raped homeless woman on bench & stole her handbag jailed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!