Woman Kills Her Husband While He Was Sleeping After He Had A Baby With Another Woman (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Woman Kills Her Husband While He Was Sleeping After He Had A Baby With Another Woman (Photos)

A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly killing her husband, while he was asleep, following accusation of infidelity. According to reports, the woman stabbed the man to death in his sleep for having a baby with another woman in Gabon. The deceased who is reported to be a sergeant in the Gabonese army […]

The post Woman Kills Her Husband While He Was Sleeping After He Had A Baby With Another Woman (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

