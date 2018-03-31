Would you visit this death-themed café? — Nigeria Today

Would you visit this death-themed café?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kid-Mai Death Cafe looks more like the scene of a funeral than a place you’d want to hang out with your friends.

Black is the dominant color, but that’s probably the least morbid thing about this establishment. Funeral wreaths are used as floral decorations, items on the menu have names like “ageing”, “painful”, “illness”, and “death” and are displayed as funeral photos at the bar, and there’s even a coffin that visitors can lie down in to get a small discount. But that’s not all.

Scattered through Kid-Mai Death Cafe are a variety of inspirational/morbid signs like “Are you ready if tonight you would just sleep and never wake up again?”

Why go through the trouble of opening a death-themed cafe? Well, the people behind Kid-Mai prefer the term “death awareness cafe”.

Their main goal is to make people accept their mortality and inspire them to enjoy every moment of their life, because they never know when it’s going to end.

