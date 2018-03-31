 Yemi Alade Releases Photos Of Herself Wearing Ankara Bikini — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade Releases Photos Of Herself Wearing Ankara Bikini

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Sultry singer Yemi Alade is serving some sexiness for the weekend in this Ankara bikini and she looks great. The singer posted these photos on her social media to get ready for the Easter.

The post Yemi Alade Releases Photos Of Herself Wearing Ankara Bikini appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.