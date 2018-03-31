Zahra Buhari: President's daughter is pregnant! — Nigeria Today

Zahra Buhari: President’s daughter is pregnant!

Zahra was spotted trying to conceal her growing baby bump at her Uncle's wedding which took place in Abuja on Friday.

Zahra Buhari-Indimi , President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, is expecting her first child with hubby, Ahmed Indimi.

Zahra was spotted trying to conceal her growing baby bump at her Uncle's wedding which took place in Abuja, on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Of course, she was glowing with motherly beauty but this is no surprise as Zahra has always been a looker.

Zahra and Ahmed, who is the son of Billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi, got married at the National Mosque on December 16, 2016.

Big congrats to the expectant couple.

