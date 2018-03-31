Zamfara Killings: Gov Yari Orders Security Men To Shoot, Kill Anyone Carrying Firearms — Nigeria Today

Zamfara Killings: Gov Yari Orders Security Men To Shoot, Kill Anyone Carrying Firearms

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State on Friday directed security agents to shoot and kill anyone caught carrying firearms, both the kidnappers and those who harbour them in the state.

The governor gave the order in Anka when he visited the emir to condole with the emirate over the killing of over 30 persons by gunmen in Bawan Daji village of Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were buried on Thursday.

“The security operatives should not waste time to bring these criminals to judgement. Anyone caught with rifles or harbouring them should be executed. If we had to take guns, we would have done that. But we have different roles to play in issues that have to do with security,” he said. The governor added: “this is an order from the president and from the governor of the state.” The governor further added that “we cannot continue to watch criminals as a parallel government, doing what they want and carrying sophisticated firearms, maiming and killing innocent citizens in the state.”

Governor Yari also directed for the disbandment of five communities and the removal of the village and district heads of the affected communities in the emirate with immediate effect as they were accused of harbouring bandits.

He said that any person or group found associating with bandits should also not be spared but treated as the firearms carriers and bandits.

Speaking during the meeting, the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad said “we need more security personnel who are also committed to carry out their responsibility effectively.”

The emir reiterated that the people had no problem of herders/farmers clashes at the moment.

“What we are facing is armed banditry by trigger happy criminals who attack innocent rural dwellers and steal their cash and property, ” he said.

It was gathered that Bawan Daji village was attacked by bandits for two consecutive days, (last Tuesday and Wednesday) where they killed over 30 people.

