Zanie Brown Given Special Appreciation by School She Donated to — Nigeria Today

Zanie Brown Given Special Appreciation by School She Donated to

By Staff Writer

Aurgualbly Zanie Brown is one of the artists that inspires most the young generation, she not only inspire them thorough her songs, but also she donates to them in a bid to better their lives.

Last year Zanie brown under her organisation Zanie Brown 4 Schools donated to a couple of schools and among them was City Side College which invited her to a function earlier this week as a guest of honor to celebrate with them their excel in the UNEB exams

At the function, Zanie was thanked for the helping hand she offered to them through her donations which included scholastic materials like text books that the teachers said played a huge role in improving the grades of their students, they even went ahead and gifted her a gift that seemed valuable.

“We thank God that brought you to us in the time that we need you most, and we also thank him for giving you a good heart of charity, you donated to our school products that played a huge part in the students’ academic performances and for that we want to appreciate you” the head teacher said while handing over a gift to Zanie Brown

Later also Zanie was given an opportunity to speak to the students and she thanked them for their good performance in the exams, the singer also advised them to stick to their goals wherever they go and that they should keep inspiring one another

“Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that. So No matter what Life throws at you just remember Smooth Seas don’t make skillful Sailors. Keep pushing and Trust God” she added

We also caught up with the singer at her organisation’s office at Quality supermarket Entebbe road for a brief interview and she assured us how she set to resume with her charity this year and that she will be covering over 10 schools and orphanages

