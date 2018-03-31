Zlatan departure a big loss for European soccer – Mourinho — Nigeria Today

Zlatan departure a big loss for European soccer – Mourinho
European soccer has lost a “huge player” in Zlatan Ibrahimovic but the striker will raise the level of the game in the U.S following his move to LA Galaxy, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday. Ibrahimovic last week ended a short but successful stint at United where he won the League Cup and […]
