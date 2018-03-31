Zuma cries foul, claims he's being 'persecuted' while 'other people' are free - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Zuma cries foul, claims he’s being ‘persecuted’ while ‘other people’ are free – Citizen
Citizen
Zuma cries foul, claims he's being 'persecuted' while 'other people' are free
Citizen
Former president Jacob Zuma says he continues to be persecuted despite his resignation last month as the country's state president. Addressing thousands of congregants at a church in Durban on Good Friday, Zuma said he wasn't “bothering anyone” since …
Zuma bemoans people “still being after him” despite leaving office
