$1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke's trial - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

$1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke's trial
Daily Trust
$1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke's trial
Daily Trust
A Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped further prosecution of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) over alleged fraud in the Malabu oil deal. Justice Murtala Nyako yesterday ruled that …
