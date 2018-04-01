 $1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke's trial - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
$1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke’s trial – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


$1.1bn Malabu deal: Court stops Adoke's trial
A Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped further prosecution of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN) over alleged fraud in the Malabu oil deal. Justice Murtala Nyako yesterday ruled that
