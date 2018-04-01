1 Out Of Every 5 Individual Suffers Mental Illness – Expert — Nigeria Today

1 Out Of Every 5 Individual Suffers Mental Illness – Expert

One out of every five individuals suffers one or another form of mental illness, Dr. Auwal Sani Salihu, quoted World Health Organisarion (WHO) as saying. Auwal who is a consultant psychiatrist at the Bayero University, Kano stated this yesterday while speaking on Mental Health Awareness Training Of Trainers in Sokoto. The programme as sponsored by […]

The post 1 Out Of Every 5 Individual Suffers Mental Illness – Expert appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

