1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic - New Jersey Herald — Nigeria Today

1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic – New Jersey Herald
|
New Jersey Herald
|
1 UN peacekeeper killed, 11 hurt in Central African Republic
New Jersey Herald
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mostly Christian militia fighters attacked a U.N. peacekeeping base in the Central African Republic early Tuesday, and one peacekeeper from Mauritania was killed and 11 others were injured in a gunbattle that lasted several hours …
Militias kill UN peacekeeper, score of civilians in Central African Republic
In the Central African Republic killed more than 20 civilians and a UN peacekeeper
Secretary-General, Calling for Justice, Condemns Deadly Attack against United Nations Base in Central African …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!