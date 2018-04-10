 10 die in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue- official — Nigeria Today
10 die in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue- official

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

By Richard Elesho A fresh attack by suspected herdsmen on Guma Local Government Area of Benue State Saturday left 10 persons dead, many injured and several houses burnt. This is disclosed in a terse statement signed by Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor.

