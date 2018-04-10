10 Fun Nigerian Destinations to Tick Off Your Bucket List — Nigeria Today

10 Fun Nigerian Destinations to Tick Off Your Bucket List

Nigeria has a lot of beautiful, picturesque and dramatic sceneries. One way to make your adventure activities even more memorable is to experience them in one of the most breathtaking places in Nigeria. Our high places are made for bungee jumping, waterfalls and beautiful hills for hiking, and large water bodies for canoeing, rafting and kayaking. So, on your mark, get your backpack ready and let’s go on an adventure green white green style.

Hiking

One can choose an ideal hiking adventure out of many hills and mountains in Nigeria. Whether it’s the Dawaki hills in Abuja, Mt. Patti in Lokoja, Holy Mountain in Calabar or Arinta waterfalls in Ekiti State, the journey will quench your thirst for walking adventure.

Joining the train

See Nigeria from the coach of a train on a 40-hour journey from Ebutte Meta in Lagos to Kano for about N2000-N4,990 depending on the coach class. On this trip, you get to see cities like Ilorin, Minna, Ibadan, Osogbo and Abeokuta.

Water activities

You can kayak in different places in Lagos, Abuja and Calabar at affordable prices. Paddle for an hour through water, watching the beautiful scenery of the city.

Backpack and camping at Chappal Waddi

The mountains are calling, strap on a pair of boots and head for it. Moving at a walking pace through the wild forest gives you the time to appreciate its beauty, forget about problems and reflect on yourself. Chappal Waddi in Taraba is the perfect place for you to go camping with friends.

Nightlife at Lighthouse Beach

Get your tent and your friends to spend a night at the beachside. If you would love an evening by the sea without the crowds and only the sounds of waves and distant horns from passing ships, Lighthouse Beach is your best bet. It is just a walk from Tarkwa Bay.

Swimming at Wikki Warm Spring

Wikki Warm Spring in Bauchi is a haven for swimmers. Chase after elephants at Yankari Park and end the sweaty day in this beautiful spring.

Catching waves at Tarkwa Bay

Surfing and smiling are the new Nigerian cool. Don’t be discouraged if you have never tried surfing. At Tarkwa Bay, a surf lesson teacher once featured on CNN will guide you through beginner surf lessons with ease.

Scuba-diving

Whether you are an experienced diver or trying for the first time, there is a scuba school in Lagos for you; just bring yourself and keep your fear at home. Dive into an underwater treasure chest of vibrant marine life and sunken wrecks.

Trampoline in Lagos

Learn to backflip or climb walls without fear of breaking your bones or sustaining severe injuries on a trampoline. West Africa’s first trampoline park sits in Lekki phase 1.

Paintballing

Paintballing is a good way to learn how to be strategic, plan properly and understand team building. Shoot your enemy till they dye! In Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja, there are a good number of places you can paintballing in a group.

