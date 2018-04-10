10 killed as gunmen launch fresh attack in Benue villages — Nigeria Today

10 killed as gunmen launch fresh attack in Benue villages

No fewer than 10 people have been killed by gunmen in another attack on rural communities in two local government areas of Benue State. Eyewitnesses said the villagers were killed in separate incidents in Gbeji community of Ukum LGA and Tswarev district of Logo LGA on Tuesday night. They revealed the attackers came in their […]

