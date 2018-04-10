 10 killed in fresh gunmen attack on Kogi community — Nigeria Today
10 killed in fresh gunmen attack on Kogi community

The police in Lokoja on Sunday confirmed the death of 10 persons when gunmen invaded Kpanche community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of the community while five of the armed bandits were killed during a cross […]

