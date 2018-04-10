 10 killed in fresh gunmen attack on Kogi community - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

10 killed in fresh gunmen attack on Kogi community – The Punch

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

10 killed in fresh gunmen attack on Kogi community
The Punch
The police in Lokoja on Sunday confirmed the death of 10 persons when gunmen invaded Kpanche community in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga, told newsmen that the dead included five residents of
Gunmen Invade Kogi Community, Kill FiveConcise News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.