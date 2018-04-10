10-man PSG salvages 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

10-man PSG salvages 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne – Washington Post
Washington Post
10-man PSG salvages 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne
PARIS — Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain played poorly and needed an own-goal in stoppage time from Saint-Etienne defender Mathieu Debuchy to salvage a point from its trip to France's most decorated club on Friday in the French league. Debuchy's …
Comments
