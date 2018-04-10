10 Social Media Usage Statistics You Should Know (and What They Mean for Your Marketing Strategy) - The Content Standard by Skyword — Nigeria Today

10 Social Media Usage Statistics You Should Know (and What They Mean for Your Marketing Strategy) – The Content Standard by Skyword
|
The Content Standard by Skyword
|
10 Social Media Usage Statistics You Should Know (and What They Mean for Your Marketing Strategy)
The Content Standard by Skyword
There is no scarcity of data, predictions, or opinions about social media trends. But it can be hard to sift through the endless white papers, reports, studies, and commentary to uncover the most significant social media usage statistics, compare any …
Facts with Kulqee: How To Maximize The Social Media As An Entertainer
A face-to-face talk about Facebook, social media and who's watching behind your screen
SJ Insights Launches Senior Social Media User Panel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!