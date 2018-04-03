Ghana best performer in Resource Governance in sub-Saharan Africa - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Ghana best performer in Resource Governance in sub-Saharan Africa – GhanaWeb
Ghana best performer in Resource Governance in sub-Saharan Africa
Nigeria scored 42 out of 100 points and ranks 55 among 89 assessments in the 2017 Resource Governance Index (RGI), while Ghana's oil and gas sector scored a satisfactory 67 of 100 points, making it the best performer in sub-Saharan Africa. Ghana has a …
