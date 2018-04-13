100 year Illegal Immigrant, 64 others repatriated from Niger — Nigeria Today

100 year Illegal Immigrant, 64 others repatriated from Niger

A hundred old woman was among the 65 prohibited Migrants repatriated to Niger Republic by the Niger state Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The illegal migrants were discovered from Madaka in Rafi local government area and Angwan Daji in Chachanga local government area of Niger state.

Speaking to The Nation while dispatching the last bus of the migrants, the Niger state Controller of the Immigration Service, Animim Daughter Hornby said the Command received two intelligence reports about the illegal migrants and swoop into action by raiding the places where the migrants lived.

“During our investigation, we discovered that they were not in possession of any travel documents and there was no visible means of livelihood. This means they are public threat and can be used for illegal activities if they are allowed to stay, that is why we raided them.

She disclosed that the migrants confessed not to have used the approved route of entry as they do not possess the necessary documents, “When we profiled them, we discovered that they were non Nigerians. During the questioning, they confessed bit to have used the approved route of entry, they confirmed our investigation that they entered into the state and country illegally. ”

The Controller lamented that due to the large landmass of Niger state and inadequate manpower, it has not been easy putting a check on illegal immigration into the state adding that with the state government pledge to partner with them, they would win the fight against illegal immigration.

The illegal migrants were being dispatched in two different buses to Niger Republic as at the time of filing this report.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

