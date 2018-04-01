10,000 march for Ishaku in Taraba — Nigeria Today

10,000 march for Ishaku in Taraba

Over 10, 000 residents of southern Taraba, yesterday, took over the streets of Wukari, in Wukari Local Government, expressing their support for re-election of the state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku in the forthcoming general elections.

The people, who put aside their political parties to endorse Ishaku for re-election, said developmental projects executed in the zone since he assumed office prompted the endorsement.

The supporters marched through the streets of Wukari, reiterating their resolve to tread relevant legitimate paths to ensure Ishaku’s victory.

Displaying various placards with different inscriptions such as, “DDI is our messiah,” “Bulk votes for DDI,” and “Taraba South for DDI,” among others, they called those still sitting on the fence to “Join the DDI train.”

Prominent among the political parties now advocating for the governor’s re-election is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

