101 persons die of Lassa fever – MSF — Nigeria Today

101 persons die of Lassa fever – MSF

A humanitarian medical organisation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Saturday called for proactive vigilance in Nigeria against Lassa fever, as 101 persons have died in the recent outbreak of the disease . MSF also called Doctors without Borders disclosed that 101 persons were confirmed dead of the disease of the 146 total deaths recorded since the outbreak in the country. MFS’s Field Communication Manager, Maro Verli, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

