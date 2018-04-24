110,000 pupils to benefit from Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Ondo — Nigeria Today

110,000 pupils to benefit from Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Ondo

The Ondo State Government says over 110, 000 pupils will benefit from the Home Grown School Feeding Programme which took off on Monday. Mrs Olubunmi Ademosun, Special Adviser to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Multilateral and Inter Governmental Affairs, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure. […]

