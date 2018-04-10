 112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Guinness World Records on Tuesday recognised Masazo Nonaka, a 112-year-old Japanese national, as the world’s oldest living man. Nonaka, who lives in a family-run hot spring inn on the northern island of Hokkaido, received a certificate from Erika Ogawa, vice president for Japan at the record-keeping organization. The former inn owner in the town of […]

The post 112-year-old Japanese certified as world’s oldest living man appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.