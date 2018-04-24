1,150 Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers Renounce Violence In Kaduna — Nigeria Today

1,150 Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers Renounce Violence In Kaduna

No fewer than 1,150 criminals, including cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers have taken an oath to abandon their illegal activities in Anchau village, Kubau local government area of Kaduna State. Recall that 750 of the repentant criminals swore by the Holy Qur’an a month ago while another batch of 1,150 took the oath yesterday to […]

The post 1,150 Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers Renounce Violence In Kaduna appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

