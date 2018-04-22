118m Nigerian Adults Have No Bank Account – World Bank — Nigeria Today

118m Nigerian Adults Have No Bank Account – World Bank

Recent data provided by the World Bank says 118 million Nigerians do not have bank accounts. The information was made available in the latest Global Findex Database report released on Thursday at the ongoing Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington DC. According to the report, only 40 per cent […]

The post 118m Nigerian Adults Have No Bank Account – World Bank appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

