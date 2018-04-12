12 Die In Auto Crash, On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway — Nigeria Today

12 Die In Auto Crash, On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

12 people have been killed and eight injured in an auto collision on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday. The incident occurred when a Ford commercial bus collided with a Volvo truck at around 12.25pm at the Fidiwo/Ogunmakin area, close to the Foursquare Church camp. Traffic in that area had been diverted to a single lane due […]

