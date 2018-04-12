12 killed in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash — Nigeria Today

12 killed in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

A dozen of passengers – six males and six females- have died in a road accident, which also left five other persons injured yesterday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered the accident occurred in the afternoon when a commercial bus collided with a truck at the Ogunmakin (Ogun State) stretch of the expressway near the Foursquare Camp.

It involved a truck marked LSD 138 XQ and a bus with registration number AAA 886 XR.

The accident created a massive traffic gridlock for travellers on the highway with operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) sighted frantically clearing obstructions, evacuating victims and re -directing traffic.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said 17 people were involved.

Akinbiyi attributed the cause to “wrongful overtaking on the part of the bus which collided with an oncoming truck.”

He confirmed 12 people died on the spot with five persons were also injured.

He noted that the injured were taken to the IFE-OLUWA PLUS Hospital Ogunmakin while the dead victims were taken to the FOS Mortuary Ipara, Ogun State.

