12 People Killed In Fatal Car Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) — Nigeria Today

12 People Killed In Fatal Car Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos)

A fatal multiple accident occurred at Fidiwo on the Ibadan – Lagos expressway on Saturday 28 April 2018 . A total of two vehicles were involved . A Lagos yellow intra city bus with registration number number AAA 886 XR , a Ford Transit bus travelling from Lagos to Ilorin who on high speed was […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

