12 people killed in Lagos/Ibadan expressway accident — Nigeria Today

12 people killed in Lagos/Ibadan expressway accident

By Abiodun Lawal Twelve persons have been confirmed dead and five others injured in an accident involving a Volvo truck and a Ford bus at Foursquare area on Lagos /Ibadan Expressway on Saturday. Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the accident. Akinbiyi explained that the accident […]

The post 12 people killed in Lagos/Ibadan expressway accident appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

