 12 Steps To Impeach The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

12 Steps To Impeach The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

There have been reports that some members of the Nigerian upper and lower legislative chamber have threatened President Muhammad Buhari with impeachment. Kingsley Chinda the chairman house committee on public accounts made this call on Wednesday 25th April 2018 over the withdrawal of $462million dollars from the excess crude account to fund the purchase of […]

The post 12 Steps To Impeach The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.